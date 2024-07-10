ADVERTISEMENT

Examine possibility of setting up new zoos, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister tells officials

Published - July 10, 2024 09:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Pawan Kalyan calls for encouragement of animal adoption by prominent individuals and to mobilise donations for environmental works

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan speaking at the governing body meeting of the Zoo Park Authority of Andhra Pradesh, at his residence near Mangalagiri on Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Environment and Forests, K. Pawan Kalyan, told officials of the Zoo Park Authority of Andhra Pradesh (ZPAAP) at its 14th governing body meeting on Wednesday to examine the possibility of setting up zoos in the State in addition to the existing ones in Visakhapatnam and Tirupati, and to strive to attract more visitors to zoos by sprucing them up to global standards and bringing in new exotic animals.

ADVERTISEMENT

He instructed officials to lay due emphasis on garnering funds through public-private partnerships and involving the corporate sector in the development of the zoos.

Further, Mr. Kalyan suggested to the officials to encourage adoption of animals, especially by industrialists and other prominent individuals, and to mobilise donations for undertaking various works. The objective of developing the zoos should be to promote eco-friendly tourism, he added.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests & Head of Forest Force Chiranjiv Choudhary, Commissioner of Tourism K. Kanna Babu and other senior officials took part in the deliberations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US