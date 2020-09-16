Exam schedule releasedfor gazetted posts

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the schedule for the main examinations for various categories of gazetted posts. The examinations will be held from September 21 to 24.
In a statement on Wednesday, commission secretary P.S.R. Anjaneyulu said the candidates could download their hall-tickets from the commission's website http://psc.ap.gov.in from September 17 (Thursday).
While the exam for the post of Assistant B.C/Social/Tribal Welfare Officer will be held on September 21 and 22, the text for the post of Royalty Inspector in AP Mining Service will be conducted on September 23 and for the post of Civil Assistant Surgeon in AP Insurance Medical Service on September 23.
The exam to fill the post of Technical Assistant (Automobile Engineering) in AP Police Transport Organisation will be held on September 23, Assistant Director in Andhra Pradesh Town and Country Planning on September 23 and 24, Assistant Chemist in AP Ground Water Servive on September 23 and 24 and Town Planning Assistant in AP Town and Country Planning Service on September 23 and 24.
Candidates who underwent treatment for COVID-19 should produce their negative report along with self-declaration form, available with the hall- ticket to attend the examinations.
