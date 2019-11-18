Ex-MLA faults move to hike laddu price

Former Tirupati MLA and TDP leader M. Sugunamma on Monday faulted the move of the YSR Congress Party government to hike the price of laddu prasadam and accommodation tariff at Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkateswara.

In a statement at Tirupati, the former MLA felt that the YSRCP government deliberately wanted to bring down the number of devotees coming to Tirumala by resorting to the hikes through forced decisions in the TTD trust board.

Sugunamma alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who took the blessings of the Hindu spiritual leaders during the elections, had, after coming to power, adopted an anti-Hindu stance to hurt the sentiments of Hindu devotees. She also alleged that some vested interests were ruling the roost in the TTD affairs.

Some YSRCP Ministers and those who had switched loyalty to the party were undermining the Hindu religious values with their inappropriate behaviour even while on Ayyappa deeksha, she alleged.