Ex-TDP MLA Vamsi treated as special member in A.P. Assembly

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Tammineni Seetaram on Tuesday responded positively Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan’s request to treat him as a ‘special member’.

“Will consider your request and take necessary action after taking the rules and conventions of the House into consideration,” he said.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had suspended Mr. Vallabhaneni from the party following his meeting with Chief Minster YS Jagan Mohan Reddy a couple of weeks ago.

TDP MLAs walkout

The Speaker allowed him to speak as soon as the House assembled in the morning. The TDP members raised objection to it saying the Chair cannot entertain such requests to speak during the question hour. The Speaker however did not acquiesce to their demand. Following which, Opposition leader N. Chandrababu Naidu and his party colleagues staged a walkout.

Later, Mr. Vallabhaneni explained the reasons behind his meeting with Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Stating that he came to know about the suspension from the party only through the media, the MLA said, “I cannot sail with the TDP. But as people of Gannavaram elected me, I request you to consider me as special member.”

It may recalled that the TDP had suspended the Gannavaram MLA from the primary membership of the party after he slammed party president Chandrababu Naidu.

‘Exit indicates his loyalty’

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh had said there will be no loss to the party with the exit of the Gannavaram legislator and added Mr. Vallabhaneni left the party only to protect his properties. The MLA used to chastise Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy till recently. Now, he is planning to shift his loyalties to the YSRC, and that indicates the degree of his honesty. “There is no party-backed propaganda against Mr. Vamsi through some web channels, as has been alleged by the MLA,” he said.