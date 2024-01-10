Ex-serviceman’s quiz contest a hit among students

January 10, 2024 08:01 am | Updated 08:01 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

On a busy Saturday evening at the 34th Vijayawada Book Festival, one could see children, numbering around 60, gathering under a tent that has a small stage and a screen. As time passes, more children, led by their parents, trickle in, as it is time for the annual quiz contest.

Every year, students from schools and junior colleges across the city attend the two-day contest hosted by Ashok Yanamadala, an ex-serviceman and a retired professor of Anesthesiology at Dr. Pinnamaneni Siddhartha Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Foundation in Gannavaram. Book Festival Society honorary chairman Babji says only selected students attend these contests, and prizes are given on the last day of the festival.

Known for his passion for conducting quizzes for students in and around the city, Mr. Yanamadala has conducted 16 competitions during his eight-year association with the book exhibition organisers.

“In 2014, I conducted the first quiz contest at PWD grounds. It was a deviation from the ones hitherto held in that my questions were all in picture format. I believe that audio-visual format has more impact than an oral question. Those who cannot an answer is the one getting benefitted from this format,” says Mr. Yanamadala, who has ₹4 lakh worth books and 30 encyclopedias at his home in Hanuman Junction.

For Dr. Ashok, the passion for quiz was born in his student days when he was a participant in these contests. “It continued after I joined the Army, where I was conducting a contest for the officers, their wives and children on every occasion during my 22 years of Army life,” he says.

It was from then that he started noting down interesting facts. After the advent of computers, he started storing pictures in different folders. Today, 30 years later, he has 50,000 pictures. “They are all from different subjects. Medical, General Knowledge, Space, etc. Before a contest, I prepare 100 questions,” he says.

The ex-serviceman was also honoured for his contribution during the Kargil War. In 2000, he received a gold medal from former President late A.P. J. Abdul Kalam for being the best anaesthesiologist during Operation Kargil War.

Over the years, is there any change he has noticed in his audience? His answer comes in affirmative. “I wish today’s children read more. They lack depth in knowledge and seem to have no interest in delving deeper into their subjects. I hope to make these contests engaging so that they can enjoy the process of learning,” he concludes.

