Ex-serviceman shoots two dead, injures one

Accused opened fire over a property dispute, say police

In a shocking incident, two persons were killed and one more sustained critical injuries when an ex-serviceman opened fire from a 35 mm pistol at Rayavaram village in Macherla mandal in Guntur district on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Matta Shiva and M. Bala Krishna. The injured, Anjaneyulu, was rushed to the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Guntur, and his condition is stated to be critical, said the Macherla Rural police.

The accused, M. Sambasiva Rao, has been taken into custody, and the situation is under control at Rayavaram village. The police are questioning the accused to ascertain the reasons for the firing, said Macherla Rural Circle Inspector Bhaktavatsala Reddy.

According to police, Sambasiva Rao and the victims, all relatives, were discussing an issue pertaining to sharing of agriculture land in the village.

After some heated argument, the accused allegedly whipped out his licensed pistol and open fire on Shiva and Bala Krishna, killing them on the spot.

“We have taken the accused into custody and a case has been registered. The investigation officers have seized the weapon used in the offence,” said Gurazala Deputy Sperintendent of Police (DSP) Jayaram Prasad after inspecting the scene of crime.

“The bodies have been shifted to the mortuary at the GGH. We are enquiring about the service record of the accused,” the CI said.