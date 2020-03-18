Ex-SEBI director talks on ways to deal with economic offences

DGP Gautam Sawang being greeted by Additional DGP (CID) P.V. Sunil Kumar at a training programme in Guntur on Tuesday.

Gautam Sawang inaugurates training programme for investigators

Economic offences have started to breed hybrid offences, which warrants action from multiple agencies under several specialised acts, according to D.K. Padmanabhan, retired IPS officer and first police official in the country to work as Director of Securities and Exchange Board of India. He was speaking at a training programme for investigators from the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Investigative Department which was launched by Director-General of Police Gautam Sawang here on Tuesday.

Explaining various sensational economic offences reported in the country, legal and procedural aspects involved in solving such cases, Mr. Padmanabhan said that the role of SEBI, RBI, Registrar of Chit funds, ROC, ED, IT and other wings in hybrid economic offences was important.

Mr. Sawang observed that property lost in all 987 police stations of the State in various property offences was less than single property offence reported under economic offence and the magnitude of the property lost and the number of victims was also high by many folds.

Pat for officials

The DGP appreciated Additional Director-General of Police P.V. Sunil Kumar and SP, EOW, Radhika for conducting such a programme for the first time after bifurcation of the State.

He said: “Officials should be more efficient and sensitive towards the cause of the people as their hard-earned money is at stake and lot of families collapse if justice is not delivered.”

More in offing

Mr. Sunil Kumar said that several such programmes were in offing including eLearning modules to make officers familiar with the laws and procedures to solve grave economic offences.

DIGs of CID Trivikram Varma and Sunil Nayak, SP Radhika and about 50 officials who deal with the investigation of economic offences across the State attended the programme.