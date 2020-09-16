Andhra Pradesh

Ex-MLA Pudi Mangapathi Rao dead

Former MLA Pudi Mangapathi Rao died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city on Wednesday.

Mangapathi Rao created ripples in political circles by winning from the Uttarapalli Assembly constituency in Vizianagaram district in 2004 on a Congress ticket and defeating five-time TDP MLA and former Minister Kolla Appala Naidu.

He hoped to contest from Madugula constituency following the reorganisation of Assembly constituencies as part of a delimitation exercise, but was denied a Congress ticket. He later joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

