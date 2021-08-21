Ex-MLA calls for protecting govt. land from encroachment

‘The 24-acre patch belongs to the revenue dept.’

Former TDP Kakinada City MLA Vanamadi Kondababu on Friday appealed to East Godavari Collector Ch. Hari Kiran and Kakinada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar to protect 24 acres of revenue land from encroachment in Kakinada.

In a press release, Mr. Kondababu said that the patch of 24-acre land near Kondayyapalem bridge in the city belonged to the Revenue Department. It had been earlier spared for the proposed B.C. Bhavan, nursing college, and Yuvashakthi Bhavan. The previous Municipal Council had also approved it.

He said that some private people had started claiming ownership of the land and parked an empty iron container a week ago across the approach road, blocking the completion of the road work.

The officials concerned should protect the government land and complete laying of the road which had connectivity to the existing Kakinada-Samarlakonta ADB road, Mr. Kondababu said. The former MLA expressed shock at the way private persons were claiming the right over government land.