Ex-MLA alleges large-scale evasion of fee by layout developers

Govt. lost more than ₹100 cr. revenue, he says

The former TDP MLA of Dharmavaram Gonuguntla Suryanarayana has alleged that several housing plots were registered in the private layouts in Dharmavaram and Bathalapalli mandals spread over 450 acres without paying the prescribed fee for the Anantapuramu–Hindupur Urban Development Authority (AHUDA). He alleged that the evasion happened with the support of YSRCP MLA Kethireddy Venkatarami Reddy.

At a press conference here on Monday, Mr. Suryanarayana, who is in the Bharatiya Janata Party now, released a letter he claimed to have written to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and alleged that the State government had lost more than ₹100 crore that should have been paid by the layout developers to AHUDA for its approval. None of those layouts had approvals except the one developed by the government, he alleged.

Another layout in Mudigubba also had been developed and plots registered to individual buyers without paying AHUDA fees or obtaining their approval. While in the layouts 43% of the land should be left free as common space, in the majority of these layouts 80% of the land had been divided into plots and sold, he alleged.

He demanded an inquiry into the matter and suspension of the membership of the MLA in the Assembly. He alleged that the MLA was also not allowing officers to pay wages to the beneficiaries under NREGS pending for several months despite a High Court directive to that effect. He said he would approach the court if the amounts were not paid immediately.