Ex-Minister Narayana made accused in student ‘suicide’ case

Commission faults college management, report to be submitted soon

Former Minister and Narayana educational group director P. Narayana has been named as the first accused (A1) in the FIR of a case pertaining to the suicide of a student, which saw light in Kadapa recently.

Mr. Narayana’s name has been entered into the police records following the suicide of M. Srinivasulu Reddy, a second year Intermediate BiPC student. In spite of being the State topper for the first year, the boy took his life allegedly owing to ‘academic pressure’, which he had scribbled on his hand before resorting to the extreme step.

With the Andhra Pradesh School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APSERMC) Chairman Justice R. Kantha Rao forming a fact-finding committee to investigate the issue, a three-member team comprising Vice-Chairman Vijaya Sarada Reddy, members V. Narayana Reddy and B. Eswaraiah visited the campus here on Saturday. After a prolonged interaction with the students, student union leaders and parents, the panel came to the conclusion that the barbaric behaviour of the teachers and wardens had indeed become unbearable for the victim.

This is said to be the fourth suicide case at the Intermediate level in the State in the last three years. “For this academic year, this is the second such incident for the educational group, the previous one was reported in Tirupati a few months back. Many students poured out their grievances on the humiliating treatment and manhandling by the teachers. We will submit our report to the State government soon,” the members announced.