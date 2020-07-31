Ex-Minister Koppana Mohana Rao dies of COVID-19

KAKINADA

31 July 2020 07:30 IST

He was elected from the Pithapuram Assembly constituency in East Godavari district twice.

Former Minister and senior YSR Congress Party leader Koppana Mohana Rao (75) died of COVID-19 late Wednesday night. A native of Mallam village in Pithapuram mandal, he is survived by a daughter and a son. Mohana Rao, who was elected from the Pithapuram Assembly constituency in East Godavari district twice, had served as the Forest Minister.

Mohana Rao was declared brought dead when he was taken to the Government General Hospital in Kakinada from another hospital. He tested positive for COVID-19, said East Godavari District Medical and Health Officer M. Mallik.

Advertising

Advertising