Ex-Minister arrested for ‘violating’ COVID norms

TDP leader and former Minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy was arrested by the Pendurthy police on Tuesday on charge of violating the COVID-19 guidelines.
Mr. Murthy reportedly went to inquire about the TIDCO housing project, which was completed by the previous TDP government, but the allotment has not made so far. He was accompanied by a few others.
TDP cries foul
Expressing solidarity with Mr. Murthy, Telugu Mahila president V. Anita claimed before the media that the despite prior permission from the police to visit the housing project site, Mr. Murthy was arrested.
She alleged that the former Minister was detained at the police station till the evening, even as a woman police constable, whose husband had tested positive for COVID-19, was present on the premises.
“It seems the COVID-19 regulations are not applicable to Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao and Rajya Sabha Member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, who are participating in various public functions,” said Ms. Anita.
