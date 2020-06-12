Ex-Minister and TDP MLA Atchannaidu held in ESI scam

Former Minister of Labour and TDP senior leader K. Atchannaidu has been taken into custody by Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths to grill him over an alleged scam in the procurement of medicines and equipment for ESI hospitals in Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Atchannaidu, who was Minister in the Chandrababu Naidu Cabinet during 2014-19, reportedly violated procurement norms. ACB officials suspected that ₹150 crore was misused in the procurement of medicines and equipment. Along with local police officials, ACB officials went to Nimmada of Kotabommali mandal and grilled Mr. Atchannaidu for almost one hour.

Later, he was shifted to an undisclosed place. He may be brought to Vijayawada by evening, sources said. TDP leaders, who were shocked by the sudden development, alleged that the government was trying to harass Mr. Atchannaidu as he had ‘exposed’ the misdeeds of the YS Jaganmohan Reddy government.

Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, TDP district president Gowthu Sirisha and other leaders enquired about the incident and asked leaders and cadre to maintain restraint till charges were framed and proved.

Mr. Atchannaidu has represented Tekkali constituency thrice.