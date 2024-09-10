GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ex-minister alleges govt failure in flood relief measures

Former Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy claims that CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu is indulging in diversionary politics to cover the government’s inefficiency to support the flood victims

Published - September 10, 2024 09:59 am IST - Nellore

The Hindu Bureau
Former Minister and YSR Congress Party leader Kakani Govardhan Reddy. File

Former Minister and YSR Congress Party leader Kakani Govardhan Reddy. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

YSR Congress Party leader and former Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy alleged that the state government has completely failed to support the flood victims in Vijayawada region.

Addressing the media in a press meeting in Nellore on Monday (September 9, 2024), he claimed that CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu is indulging in diversionary politics to cover his inefficiency to support the flood victims.

He said that the state government has completely failed not only in preventive measures but also in relief measures in the flood-affected region. He said, “The government has been working with an aim of blaming the previous government. It has become a daily routine of CM to target YSRCP leader Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party leaders, and harass them by filing false cases.”

‘War on floods’ poised to end, says Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu

Mr. Kakani mentioned that there was a flood exactly 60 years ago in Budameru and 10 people died that time. “Why didn’t Chandrababu sense the floods through his real-time governance? Why he could not make a flood cushion in case of flash floods on Krishna river despite alerts from the Irrigation department to the government,” he questioned.

Blaming the CM, he further said: “Chandrababu Naidu has no concern over the lives of the people,. Many people lost their lives due to his negligence. He started diversion politics to divert the attention of people. Lakhs of acres of horticultural crops were washed away due to rains and floods. We demand immediate justice for the farmers.”

