Ex-MD of INCAP arrested in fibernet ‘scam’

Officials of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Investigation Department (CID), who are investigating the alleged multi-crore scam in AP State Fibernet Limited, arrested the former Managing Director of the Infrastructure Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (INCAP) Limited, K. Sambasiva Rao, on Saturday.

He was the first person arrested in the alleged ₹321 crore fibernet scam by the CID police.

Mr. Sambasiva Rao was produced in a court after conducting medical tests.

Following a complaint, the CID police of Guntur district recently booked a case against 19 persons and some government officers over the alleged irregularities in allotting tenders for laying optical fibre cables over towers and poles as part of Fibergrid project in the State in 2015.

Investigation officers questioned a few accused on violation of government norms in allotting tenders, colluding with the managements of private firms and causing loss to the government’s exchequer.