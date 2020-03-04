Ex-Kurnool Mayor and TDP leader Bangi Anantaiah attempts suicide

Popular Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former mayor of Kurnool, Bangi Anantaiah attempted suicide in his house in the city by hanging. But he was saved in time and taken to Government General Hospital, where he is being treated.

According to the TDP leader’s son Bangi Sridhar, Mr. Anantaiah sent out his wife and daughter out to fetch vegetables at around 8 a.m. and hung himself in the room. His daughter suspecting something wrong noticed the incident and raised an alarm and her cousins immediately rushed into the house and brought him down.

Upset with the party

While Mr. Anantaiah is undergoing treatment, according to his son, he is out of danger as of now. When asked the reason for taking the extreme step, family members said he was upset with the party for not giving due importance though he has been loyal for so many years.

Quirky protester

Mr. Anantaiah is known for his innovative and quirky methods of agitation by dressing up in unusual ways. He was popular during the Samaikhyandhra movement in New Delhi and in Andhra Pradesh.

