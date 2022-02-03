Ex gratia payment to kin of people who died of COVID completed

GUNTUR

03 February 2022 21:34 IST

The Guntur district administration has ensured payment of ₹50,000 each as ex-gratia to 4,218 next of the kin of deceased persons during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The payments were completed earlier this week following instructions from AP State Disaster Management Authority to make payment of ₹50,000 each to the next of kin of deceased who have applied for compensation.

Advertising

Advertising

Joint Collector, Development and VS/WS G. Rajakumari said the total number of deaths recorded were 5,218, of which 3,957 were claims received over and above the officially recorded deaths (1,261). The eligible claims beyond officially recorded deaths were 3,386, of which payment had been made to 4,218 persons. The number of rejected cases were 571, of which 408 cases were related to pending payments from the CFMS.

“We have initiated payments pertaining to pending payments and have been asking the next of kin to furnish some basic proofs like CT scan and COVID-19 positive report,’’ said Ms. Raja Kumari.