Ex gratia of ₹5 lakh for family of diarrhoea victim in Guntur

February 15, 2024 07:34 am | Updated 07:35 am IST - GUNTUR

Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajini, on Wednesday (February 14) handed over a cheque for ₹5 lakh to Maddela Katamma, whose daughter Padma succumbed to diarrhoea on February 10.

The Minister, along with Guntur Municipal Corporation Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu and GMC Commissioner Keerthi Chekuri, visited the residence of the deceased girl and interacted with her family members at Sarada Colony on Wednesday. The Minister said the ex gratia was mobilised from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

The Minister visited the health camp established at Sarada Colony and interacted with the patients undergoing treatment for diarrhoea.

Stating that the government has been suspecting water contamination to be the prime reason for the diarrhoea outbreak, Ms. Rajini said that the State government has decided to replace all old or damaged water supply pipelines in the city. She said that all the pipelines would be removed and replaced with new water pipelines in all the affected areas in the city. The works related to replacement of these pipes in the hotspots would be commenced at the earliest, she added.

The Minister added that water pipelines located near drains are also being replaced or shifted elsewhere.

On the other hand, the State government has taken all precautions at the Government General Hospital, Urban Health Centres and health camps established at the affected areas. She added that sufficient beds and a dedicated ICU were arranged for inpatients at GGH. All the necessary drugs and medicines, apart from other required medical equipment, has been kept ready.

At the same time, the GMC has been supplying drinking water through tankers in all the affected areas, and asking residents to boil the water before drinking.

