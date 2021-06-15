Ex gratia for healthcare workers’ kin

The State government has announced ex gratia to the families of healthcare workers who succumbed to COVID while on COVID duty.

According to a GO issued on Monday, the ex gratia will be provided to the immediate dependent of doctors, nurses and other medical staff involved in COVID duties, including door-to-door visits, and exposed to COVID.

Kin of doctors would get ₹25 lakh, while the kin of staff nurses would get ₹20 lakh. Similarly, kin of nursing orderlies would get ₹15 lakh and that of all other staff would get ₹10 lakh.

The ex gratia announced by the State is in addition to the benefit provided by the Centre under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package insurance scheme.

The GO states that the COVID-19 positive certificate and death certificate stating that death was due to COVID-19 was mandatory to claim the ex gratia.