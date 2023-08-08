ADVERTISEMENT

Ex-gratia announced for policeman who lost vision in one eye during Punganur violence

August 08, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - CHITTOOR

An amount of ₹10 lakh has been announced from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for Ranadhir, who is an Armed Reserve Constable in the Special Task Force in Satya Sai district

A.D. Rangarajan

Superintendent of Police Y. Rishanth Reddy meeting the Armed Reserve constable Ranadhir, who lost eyesight in his left eye during the Punganur violence, at a press conference in Chittoor on Tuesday.

The State government has announced an ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh to Armed Reserve constable Ranadhir, who lost vision in his left eye during the recent violence that rocked Punganur. Ranadhir is currently serving in the Special Task Force in Satya Sai district.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy announced the ex-gratia from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) in the presence of Collector S. Shanmohan and Superintendent of Police Y. Rishanth Reddy at Chittoor on Tuesday.

“Several policemen sustained injuries during the riots, but the incident has left a permanent scar in Ranadhir’s life,” said the Collector, while expressing support for the family. He said that the government had provided the best medical care in order to try and save vision in his left eye, and also explored the option of going for a transplant.

Fifty policemen were hurt and 13 more sustained grievous injuries during the violence as miscreants pelted bottles, sticks and stones indiscriminately, said Mr. Shanmohan, while lauding the role of Mr. Randhir and his colleagues in quelling the mob.

The Collector said it was unfortunate that the police were being accused of being complicit in the violence, adding that such allegations were baseless and condemnable.

