Ex-CM camp office in Vijayawadalikely to be made Raj Bhavan

The camp office of former Chief Minister, which is located in front of the Swaraj Maidan Rythu Bazaar, is likely to be developed into a Raj Bhavan.

With the Centre appointing senior BJP leader of Odisha Biswa Bhusan Harichandan as Governor of the State on Tuesday, the officials were making arrangements for the Raj Bhavan with foolproof security.

The officials had converted the Irrigation Department office into the CM’s camp office when N. Chandrababu Naidu decided to shift from Hyderabad and operate from Vijayawada during his tenure.

Mr. Naidu had stayed in the building and operated from there for about one year before he shifted to another camp office at Undavalli in Guntur district.

With the Centre announcing High Court for the State, the government had designated the CM’s camp office as High Court building.

‘No official orders’

“There is a talk on changing the Chief Minister’s camp office into Raj Bhavan. But, we have not received any orders so far,” a senior police officer said. The police are, however, making arrangements to set up new Governor’s residence at the camp office located between the Courts Complex and Suryaraopet Police Station. At present, the building is under the control of the Judiciary Department.

Earlier, the government proposed to convert the structure into Raj Bhavan. However, the idea was dropped on the ground that it was not fit as residence for the Governor.

A few police personnel had expressed the view that the building was not fit to be the CM’s camp office too as it was located in a busy area.

Two years ago, ASHA workers had laid a siege to the camp office, broke the security cordon and gained entry into the premises.

The APSP and SPF personnel will guard the Raj Bhavan while the local police will monitor the security on the outer periphery.