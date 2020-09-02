Ex-civic chief Varam dead

Former Chairperson of Srikakulam Municipality Andhavarapu Varaha Narasimham, known as Varam, died of prolonged illness in a private hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday. He was 74 and is survived by wife, two sons and a daughter.

Varam had been playing a key role in Srikakulam town politics for the last 40 years. He served as the municipal chairperson from 1981-1991 and his daughter was the chairperson between 2000-2005. Varam's support had helped a lot to former Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao to win the Srikakulam Assembly seat in 2019 elections. He was the president for Kalinga Komati Association. He had also served Srikakulam Chamber of Commerce.

As a mark of respect, all shops remained closed in Srikakulam on Wednesday. Mr. Prasada Rao and other leaders expressed shock over the death of Varam and recalled their personal association with him.