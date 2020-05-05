Andhra Pradesh

Ex-bureaucrat doesn’t forget his roots

Essentials being distributed to people of Karvetinagaram in Chittoor district.

Kin extend help in his native village

He may not be physically present in his native place, but it did not stop his heart from beating for his fellow villagers during the lockdown crisis.

Tripura former Chief Secretary Usurupati Venkateswarlu, who hails from Suddagunta in Karvetinagaram mandal of Chittoor district, helped reach essential commodities to more than 200 families in his native mandal, after the lockdown turned several families jobless.

As per his guidance, his family members purchased and distributed rice, pulses, oil and other groceries to the public.

“Apart from the health workers who are striving to keep our vicinity clean in Karvetinagaram major Panchayat town, we identified cobblers, our neighbourhood Gorkha, village talaris (revenue staff) and also the temple priest who have been rendered jobless due to lack of activity,” explains the former bureaucrat’s brother U. Koteswara Rao, who works in the Sales and Commercial Taxes Department in Tirupati.

The dole reached not only the town, but also the nearby Suddagunta village, Chintathopu ST colony and Bandirevu village. Mr. Venkateswarlu, who is currently held up in New Delhi due to the lockdown, is said to be keen on visiting his village at the earliest.

