Ex-army man held on charges of killing cousins over property

A former Army jawan, who allegedly shot dead his two cousins at Macherla on Sunday, was arrested by the Guntur Rural police.

Matta Sambasiva Rao, 39, and his father, Matta Chennaiah, from Rayavaram village, were charged under various Sections of the IPC and Arms Act registered in the Macherla Rural Police Station. The accused allegedly shot dead Matta Balakrishna, 35, and Matta Siva, 33, reportedly after a dispute on Sunday. While Balakrishna died on the spot, Siva succumbed to his injuries later.

Police suspect that old family rivalry over a property could have led to the murder. The deceased had even filed a complaint against the accused in 2012 and since then, Sambasiva Rao had been allegedly nursing a grudge against the siblings. He was also allegedly instigated by his father, Chennaiah.

Sambasiva Rao had an arms license since 2013, while he was working as a security guard at a factory. Though he had resigned from the job, he failed to inform the police and continued to keep the weapon. On Sunday, he allegedly picked up a quarrel with the victims and shot them dead.

Superintendent of Police, Guntur Rural, Vishal Gunni said thatinstructions had been given to inspect all arms licenses and weapons with ex army men, security agencies and security personnel. “A detailed audit will be held to find out the number of arms licenses, including those in possession of former military personnel, the number of such cases against ex army personnel, details of existing arms licenses and their expiry dates and those who have not yet revived their licenses,’’ said Mr. Gunni.