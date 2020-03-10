Miffed Raghuveera seeks action against persons for social media posts of his joining YSRCP

Former Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president N. Raghuveera Reddy, who has been keeping a low profile for past several months, has sought action against people responsible for the social media posts saying he will join the YSR Congress Party.

Addressing reporters here on Tuesday, Mr. Reddy said he will continue in the Congress party, and will not join any other party. He said he found it very offensive to spread rumours about his political future.

Rumours for past six years

“I have been listening to these rumours for the past six years since the 2014 loss and I have been rumoured to join Telugu Desam and very recently Bharatiya Janata Party. But I do not have any such idea,” the Congress leader said at the press conference.

“State police personnel have been arresting people for several defamatory posts and for criticising those in power. The same police personnel must take action against the people, who had been making these posts on Monday and Tuesday that I would change the party since Dokka Manikya Varaprasad and Rehman switched over from other parties into the YSRCP,” he asserted.

Further, Mr. Reddy said the party will fight all the seats in the local body elections and expressed confidence that there was no doubt it will win the majority of them.