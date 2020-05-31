Ex-Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner may file contempt plea in HC

N. Ramesh Kumar

He objects to issues raised by the A-G

Former State Election Commissioner (SEC) N. Ramesh Kumar has decided to file a contempt petition in the High Court against the State government’s alleged violation of the judgment on the A.P. Panchayat Raj (Second Amendment) Ordinance (No.5 of 2020), a statement, purportedly issued by him to the media, said here on Sunday.

Mr. Ramesh Kumar, who was ordered to be restored as SEC, objected to the issues raised by Advocate-General (A-G) S. Sriram, and insisted that the government’s actions amounted to robbing the autonomy of the constitutional body (SEC) and questioning the very integrity of the institution.

He said there was no ambiguity in the judgment, which rendered the ordinance and the consequential GOs unconstitutional and resulted in his restoration as the SEC. He claimed that his five-year term would come to an end on March 31, 2021.

The Advocate-General told the media on Saturday that Mr. Ramesh Kumar could not make self-restoration as SEC and there were other constitutional issues involved in the episode, which prompted the government to approach the Supreme Court.