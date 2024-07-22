Evidence point to conspiracy in Sub-Collector’s office fire at Madanapalle, says DGP

Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on July 22 (Monday) ruled out the ‘short-circuit’ angle to the major fire that broke out at the newly built Sub-Collector’s office at Madanapalle in Annamayya district on July 21 (Sunday) night, saying that evidence pointed to suspicion of a conspiracy.

The DGP and CID chief Ravi Shankar Ayyanar rushed to Madanapalle on July 22 (Monday) afternoon by a chopper from Vijayawada.

Accompanied by Annamayya district Collector C. Sridhar, SP Vidyasagar Naidu, and senior revenue and police officials, the DGP inspected the Sub-Collector’s office complex and the gutted portions of the building where ‘records of prohibitory lands’ were stored.

The DGP’s inspection lasted for over three hours. Mr. Tirumala Rao interacted with the first-hand sources and the revenue and police officials.

“A new matchbox was found on the premises. A crucial file belonging to a petitioner who wanted exemption from the 22-A model was found 60 metres away from the gutted site” Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao Director General of Police

Addressing the media after the inspection, the DGP said, “There is no scope for short-circuit. Strong evidence points to suspicion of conspiracy in the fire incident.”

The DGP said that though the Revenue Divisional Officer inspected the spot after the fire, he did not inform the District Collector about it. “Similarly, the Circle-Inspector who visited the spot did not inform the District Superintendent of Police. All these issues will be probed. All the officials, both new and old to the office, will be interrogated. If necessary, the case will be handed over the CID police,” the DGP said.

Referring to a question about a land issue involving the family of YSRCP leader and former Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, the DGP said everything would come out during the investigation. “There is clear evidence that efforts were made to obliterate certain irregularities,” the DGP maintained.

Mr. Tirumala Rao said special parties were formed to probe the incident.

Meanwhile, with people from across the Annamayya, Chittoor and Tirupati districts thronging to Madanapalle, a heavy police force was deployed at the Sub-Collector’s office.