Evidence-based research, documentation needed to make Ayurveda as main line of treatment, says Govenor

November 18, 2022 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Friday stated that Ayurveda documentation, evidence-based research and clinical practice were the need of the hour for its acceptance by the masses.

The Governor virtually inaugurated a three-day ‘Ayurveda Parv’ being organised by the Ministry of Ayush and NGO Vinoba Seva Pratisthan at Anam Kala Kendra in Rajamahendravaram city.

Addressing the gathering of Ayurveda practitioners, researchers and students, Mr. Harichandan said, “The market of Ayush in India currently stands at 10 billion U.S. dollars. The growth of traditional medicines in the global market is projected to reach $210 billion by 2025.”

Holistic treatment

“The evidence-based research and clinical practice are required to establish Ayurveda as a main system of treatment among the masses by addressing the misconceptions. It is evident that side benefits and not ‘side effects’ are helping the traditional lines of medicine to gain popularity,” he said.

“The traditional lines of medicine are providing holistic treatment to combat physical and mental illness. They are advocating regular physical exercise and a balanced diet. When diet is wrong, medicine is of no use. When diet is correct, medicine is of no need,” Mr. Harichandan said.

Cost of healthcare

On healthcare access in rural areas, the Governor opined that the country needed to reduce the cost of healthcare and ensure last mile delivery of healthcare services in remote areas.

“The biggest lesson from the pandemic is that if we want a healthy society, we need to improve our healthcare system to handle the situation effectively,” he said.

Ayurveda Prav national convener Manoj Jena said that 60 research scholars and those practicing Ayurveda would present their research during the three-day programme. Ayurveda and other medicines would be provided free of cost to the visitors at the venue.

Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat enquired about the available Ayurveda treatment facilities and infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh during the interaction with the Ayurveda practitioners at the exhibition.

Ayurveda Parv State coordinator Balu Akkisa and other officials were present.