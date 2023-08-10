HamberMenu
‘Every student should be encouraged to take part in at least two sports’

August 10, 2023 08:00 am | Updated 08:00 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Every student should be encouraged to take part in at least two sports, and every school in the State should send at least ten students for State and national-level competitions, School Education Commissioner S. Suresh Kumar said.

During a video conference with sports coordinators of mandal and district-level on Wednesday, Mr. Suresh said special attention has to be paid to the health and fitness of students and efforts should be made to take the State at the top positions in ‘Khelo India’ and ‘Fit India’ games.

He said district school games secretaries, who have completed their tenure of two years, should give way to others, and women should be given preference.

He urged the physical education teachers to provide all support for annual sports festivals to be organised under ‘Aadudam Andhra’ programme.

