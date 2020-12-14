Every rupee for schemes rolled out by State coming from Centre: GVL

‘YSRCP government, like the previous TDP regime, trying to claim undue credit’

The BJP has slammed the ruling YSRCP government and the previous TDP regime for trying to claiming credit for development by deliberately brushing the Centre’s support under the carpet.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, party Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao criticised both the parties for trying to derive political mileage out of the schemes and funds sanctioned by the Centre.

While the State was receiving accolades for improving rural school infrastructure, reaching out to farmers with Rythu Bharosa Kendras and social security pensions, Mr. Rao said every rupee for the schemes came from the Centre’s coffers, which the rulers in the State failed to acknowledge.

“The TDP government at least tried to affix its stickers on our schemes, but the present rulers are straight away claiming total credit,” he said.

On the ensuing byelection to the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat, Mr. Narasimha Rao said the party would take up “visible campaign” by showcasing development to the voters.

“We will visit the projects such as Smart City, IIT, IISER, development of model railway stations, ports and highways, and explain the same to the voters,” he said.

‘Appeasement politics’

BJP State general secretary Vishnuvardhan Reddy said the government was resorting to “appeasement politics” by placating Muslims and Christians at the cost of Hindus.

Flaying Endowments Minister V. Srinivas for reportedly announcing to strive for protection of Wakf properties, he said, “He is the first Endowments Minister in the history of Andhra Pradesh to go on record with such a statement.”

Taking exception to the manner in which the department had “turned a deaf ear” to the fervent pleas to protect the encroached temple lands and, instead, offered to go out of the way to safeguard the Wakf properties, Mr. Reddy demanded the resignation of Mr. Srinivas.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy may induct Mr. Srinivas as Minorities Welfare Minister as he is unfit to head the portfolio that is meant to protect Hindu temples,” he said.