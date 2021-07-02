Every RBK will have one women’s cooperative dairy unit, says Minister

Animal Husbandry Minister S. Appala Raju during the inauguration of a livestock unit on the S.V. Veterinary University campus in Tirupati on Thursday.

TIRUPATI

02 July 2021 01:30 IST

‘Recruitment to 460 vacant posts of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon soon’

Minister for Animal Husbandry S. Appala Raju has announced that the government will set up a women’s cooperative dairy in every Rythu Bharosa Kendra (RBK), apart from training farmers in modern agriculture.

The Minister, along with MP M. Gurumoorthy, inaugurated a veterinary hospital set up at a cost of ₹2 crore and a livestock unit at Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University (SVVU) campus on Thursday.

He hinted at providing a veterinary ambulance to every Assembly constituency that would cater to the needs of the hinterlands. In tune with the government’s pro-farmer measures, the Animal Husbandry Department has been allocated ₹33,000 crore towards the capital expenditure in the 2021-22 budget. He also disclosed the proposal to fill up 460 vacant posts of Veterinary Assistant Surgeons soon.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the first women’s cooperative milk dairy in an RBK on July 8 and a medical camp ‘Pasu Sanjeevani’.

Fodder cultivation

The department is also coordinating with Panchayat Raj Department and working in concurrence with the MGNREGA to grow fodder in 20,000 acres at an outlay of ₹276 crore, which he said would go a long way in addressing the needs of cattle rearers in the long run.

MLAs B. Karunakar Reddy, P. Dwarakanatha Reddy, SVVU Vice-Chancellor V. Padmanabha Reddy, Dean T. Chandrasekhar Reddy and Registrar Ravi and other officials took part in the programme.