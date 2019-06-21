Every promise made to tribals will be fulfilled, says Minister

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Tribal Welfare P. Pushpa Sreevani has said the government is contemplating initiating administrative reforms for better implementation of the tribal welfare schemes and achieve better results.

Every promise made to the tribal communities in the YSRCP manifesto would be fulfilled, Ms. Sreevani told the media after taking charge at the Secretariat on Thursday.

‘YSR Pelli Kanuka’

Ms. Sreevani said the government was committed to upgrading the tribal hamlets to panchayats, supplying electricity free of cost up to 200 units and giving ‘YSR Pelli Kanuka’ of ₹1 lakh to the beneficiaries.

Every effort would be made to make the world know about the rich culture and traditions of the tribal folks and tap external support to nurture them, she said.

The fact that there was no tribal advisory council during the TDP regime was proof of its superficial commitment to the welfare of the marginalised sections, she said. Steps would be taken for improving the functioning of the ITDAs, she added.