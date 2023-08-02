Every problem an opportunity in disguise, budding entrepreneurs told

August 02, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

An entrepreneur only have to look around to identify the gaps in society and come up with ideas to address them, said Rev. Fr. G. Kiran Kumar, Andhra Loyola College (Autonomous) vice-principal (UG) on Wednesday.

He was addressing students of business administration at a conference titled ‘Industry 4.0-Roadmap to Entrepreneurial Prospects and Challenges’ held on the campus.

“As an entrepreneur, it is your responsibility to contribute to society through your innovations,” he told the students.

Encouraging the students to think out-of-the-box, Rev. Fr. S. Melchior, dean of Commerce and Business Administration, said, “There has been a big push to the sector in recent years and many incubation centres have been set up to support the ideas of youngsters. Fears and doubts in the initial stage are common, but one should not be crippled by them.“

Explaining how every problem is an opportunity in disguise, Appaji Reddem, Resident Editor of The Hindu, Andhra Pradesh, said, “Whenever there is a surge or fall in vegetable prices, the poor suffer. To help a farmer offset the loss, a budding entrepreneur can create a platform to sell value-added products.“

“Those who did not anticipate the emergence of AI and the risk of being replaced by it are taking a relook at their career options,” he said, adding that one must be a step ahead of one’s time to tide over a crisis in future.

The two-day conference will end on August 3 (Thursday).

