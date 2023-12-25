ADVERTISEMENT

Every moment spent with Vajpayee was a learning experience, says Chandrababu Naidu

December 25, 2023 02:45 pm | Updated 02:45 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

It was because of his humility, statesmanship, genuine intention to do good to the people and his love for the country, Vajpayee was admired by everyone cutting across political lines, said Mr. Naidu

The Hindu Bureau

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Paying tributes to former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna awardee Atal Behari Vajpayee on the occasion of his birth anniversary on December 25, TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu said in a message on ‘X’ that every moment he had spent with him was a learning experience.

“It was because of his humility, statesmanship, genuine intention to do good to the people and his love for the country Vajpayee was admired by everyone cutting across political lines,” Mr. Naidu said he had many fond memories of Vajpayee from their interactions. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US