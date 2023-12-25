Every moment spent with Vajpayee was a learning experience, says Chandrababu Naidu

Paying tributes to former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna awardee Atal Behari Vajpayee on the occasion of his birth anniversary on December 25, TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu said in a message on ‘X’ that every moment he had spent with him was a learning experience.
“It was because of his humility, statesmanship, genuine intention to do good to the people and his love for the country Vajpayee was admired by everyone cutting across political lines,” Mr. Naidu said he had many fond memories of Vajpayee from their interactions.
COMMents
SHARE