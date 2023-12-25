GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Every moment spent with Vajpayee was a learning experience, says Chandrababu Naidu

It was because of his humility, statesmanship, genuine intention to do good to the people and his love for the country, Vajpayee was admired by everyone cutting across political lines, said Mr. Naidu

December 25, 2023 02:45 pm | Updated 02:45 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Paying tributes to former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna awardee Atal Behari Vajpayee on the occasion of his birth anniversary on December 25, TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu said in a message on ‘X’ that every moment he had spent with him was a learning experience.

“It was because of his humility, statesmanship, genuine intention to do good to the people and his love for the country Vajpayee was admired by everyone cutting across political lines,” Mr. Naidu said he had many fond memories of Vajpayee from their interactions. 

