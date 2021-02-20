Andhra Pradesh

Every individual should get vaccinated: Union minister G. Kishen Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy. File   | Photo Credit: C.V. Subrahmanyam

Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishen Reddy said the Coronavirus has registered a decline in the entire country and that every individual should get vaccinated.

Speaking to media after offering prayers at the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara on Saturday Mr. Reddy urged the TTD to ensure dhoopa, deepa, naivedhyams at the temples without proper income, contribute its bit in the construction of new temples and also extend its cooperation in carrying out dharmic and religious activities at village level.

He also reiterated that the State government should enforce stringent steps in protecting the precious red sandalwood for which the region is known.

