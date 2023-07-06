Every Friday to be Women’s Dignity Day

July 06, 2023 09:05 am | Updated 10:25 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Every Friday will now be observed as ‘Women’s Dignity Day’ to raise awareness on issues faced by women, Andhra Pradesh State Women’s Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma has said.

Speaking at a seminar ‘Abuse of women on social media platforms’ in a packed room on Wednesday, Ms. Padma pointed out how these platforms had become a tool in the hands of society to target a woman. Even women holding positions of power were not safe, she added.

“The commission will ensure that stern action is taken against the abuser,” she said, urging women to report such cases without hesitation.

The seminar, which saw participation of over hundred women, was organised by the commission to seek suggestions and recommendations from public and women from various walks of life in dealing with the raging issue of online abuse.

K. Supraja, Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration), Guntur, said there was a rise in the number of cyber crimes in Guntur in the last two years because more people were understanding the seriousness of such cases and importance of reporting them.

“There is a need to make punishments stringent in cyber crimes,” she said, adding that there was still a long way to go in raising awareness among women. She said women could report such cases at any police station irrespective of jurisdiction.

Vasavya Mahila Mandali president B. Keerthi said any politician speaking ill of women should not be allowed to contest elections. “Training should be given to police personnel to handle such cases and every station should have a cyber wing,” she said.

Meanwhile, the discussion was interrupted for a while when leaders from Telugu Desam Party and Jana Sena Party raised a ruckus for reportedly being denied entry into the venue.

Vangalapudi Anitha, State president of the women’s wing of Telugu Desam Party, submitted a representation to Ms. Padma on the issues faced by her party women and the trolling that they were subjected to on an everyday basis.

Later speaking to mediapersons, Ms. Anitha said: “Women leaders of TDP, JSP, BJP and Congress bear the brunt of online abuse, but none of us is present in the seminar. Ms. Padma only raises her voice when someone from YSRCP is attacked. We were escorted into the hall by the police, as if we are terrorists.”

