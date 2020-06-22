Every family in A.P. will be tested within 90 days: Jagan

GUNTUR

22 June 2020 23:50 IST

‘Encourage people to come forward voluntarily by spreading the word’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday said every family in the State would be tested for COVID-19 in the next 90 days.

Mr. Jagan, at a review meeting on COVID-19, asked Medical and Health Department officials to ramp up testing and said a massive awareness campaign should be launched to encourage people to get themselves tested voluntarily at the nearest health centre. Each village/ward secretariat and health centres where testing facilities are available should have a hoarding displaying details of the symptoms associated with COVID.

The Chief Minister said 104 ambulances could be used during testing. Each vehicle should also be fitted with cold chain facility to transport nasal and oral swabs to the nearest laboratory.

Target groups

The officials said they were testing 24,000 samples per day and priority was being given to those above 65 years and those suffering from diabetes and other long-term diseases.

In the next phase, people living in containment and high-risk zones would be tested. Random testing was being done at shopping malls, industries, temples and market yards.

“We can overcome this crisis only by having a comprehensive testing strategy at the base level. Every mandal should have a 104 vehicle and the team of ANMs, Asha workers and volunteers should work at the ground level. Local protocols and standard operating procedures should be followed while dealing with COVID-affected persons.” He directed officials to ensure the patients are not stigmatised.

Besides giving extensive publicity on the symptoms and precautions, efforts should be made to start urban health clinics immediately, Mr. Jagan said.