The State government has disbursed ₹235.72 crore into the accounts of 1,44,672 flood-hit families in Vijayawada so far, and is taking steps to ensure that every affected individual receives the compensation, said NTR District in-charge Collector Nidhi Meena.

Addressing the media at the Collectorate in Vijayawada on Tuesday, October 22, Ms. Meena said those who have not received the flood compensation yet need not be worried.

She said they received applications from nearly 2 lakh people during the enumeration process in 179 ward secretariats. “While 476 bank accounts are yet to be linked with their Aadhaar cards, there are 2,478 applications pending to be considered,” she said, adding that the process to link the accounts is under way. She instructed the officials concerned to resolve all claims before October 24.

Urging people not to be worried, Ms. Meena said the Chief Minister has particularly given directions that no flood victim should be left out of the compensation process.

District Revenue Officer V. Srinivasa Rao was present in the meet.