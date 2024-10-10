GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Event on space technology at VIT-AP University draws good response

Published - October 10, 2024 08:49 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Over 200 students from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu participated in the ‘NASA Space Apps Challenge-2024’, a 48-hour hackathon hosted by VIT University-AP on October 5 and 6.

The event was coordinated by Deepthi Godavarthi from the School Of Computer Science and Engineering of VIT-AP.

At the hackathon, students showcased their problem-solving skills, creativity, and innovation in the fields of space technology and data science.

The awards were distributed in 10 different categories, including Best Mission Concept, Best Storytelling, Best Use of Data, Best Use of Science, Best Use of Technology, Galactic Impact, Global Connection, Local Impact, Most Inspirational, and Art and Technology.

A panel of judges comprising Swati Shukla, Nihar Ranjan Pradhan, Sachi Nandan Mohanty, Reeja S.R., Dripta De Joarder, Anindita Shome, Saroj Kumar Panigrahy and Sabhudutta Nanda, evaluated the projects submitted by the participants and gave awards to the best-performing teams.

Founder and CEO of Spaceinf Sridevi Talluri, addressed the students and emphasised the importance of innovation and collaboration in the space sector.

Published - October 10, 2024 08:49 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.