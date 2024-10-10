Event on space technology at VIT-AP University draws good response

Over 200 students from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu participated in the ‘NASA Space Apps Challenge-2024’, a 48-hour hackathon hosted by VIT University-AP on October 5 and 6.

The event was coordinated by Deepthi Godavarthi from the School Of Computer Science and Engineering of VIT-AP.

At the hackathon, students showcased their problem-solving skills, creativity, and innovation in the fields of space technology and data science.

The awards were distributed in 10 different categories, including Best Mission Concept, Best Storytelling, Best Use of Data, Best Use of Science, Best Use of Technology, Galactic Impact, Global Connection, Local Impact, Most Inspirational, and Art and Technology.

A panel of judges comprising Swati Shukla, Nihar Ranjan Pradhan, Sachi Nandan Mohanty, Reeja S.R., Dripta De Joarder, Anindita Shome, Saroj Kumar Panigrahy and Sabhudutta Nanda, evaluated the projects submitted by the participants and gave awards to the best-performing teams.

Founder and CEO of Spaceinf Sridevi Talluri, addressed the students and emphasised the importance of innovation and collaboration in the space sector.