Monsoon blues continue as waterlogged roads test patience of motorists in Vijayawada

Rain that lashed Vijayawada for an hour on June 13 (Thursday) evening threw the normal life out of gear, with the city roads getting water-logged and traffic coming to a standstill at major junctions.

People were stuck in traffic for more than 30 minutes near the Benz Circle even as many people, caught unawares by the rain, tried in vain for nearly an hour to get an autorickshaw or a cab.

Rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, left many small trees uprooted in the city. With the storm-water drain project proposed in the city remaining incomplete, drains overflowed, leaving roads under a sheet of water that disrupted the traffic flow.

Meanwhile, many places in Andhra Pradesh received heavy rain on June 13 (Thursday) between 8.30 a.m. and 8 p.m. As per information provided by the A.P. State Development Planning Society, Parchur mandal in Bapatla district recorded the highest of 68.5 mm rain, followed by Mangolu in NTR district and Papayapalem in Palnadu district recorded 56.5 mm precipitation. However, the information about Vijayawada was not available by 8 p.m. Amaravati recorded a rainfall of 43.8 mm on Thursday, said IMD officials.

Since the onset of the southwest monsoon, every district in the State has recorded normal, excess or large excess rainfall. All the districts in the Rayalaseema region and several in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh including Visakhapatnam district have received ‘large excess’ rainfall, while East Godavari and Parvatipuram-Manyam districts have recorded deficient rainfall.

