Evacuation operation commenced in 30 islands of Godavari river in Konaseema in Andhra Pradesh

Commodities arranged in the islands, SDRF and swimmers deployed to tackle Godavari flood

The evacuation operation of vulnerable sections of people has commenced in the 30 islands of river Godavari in the Konaseema district. The islands fall in the Eastern and Central deltas that are most vulnerable to be hit by the Godavari floods. Pregnant women and elderly people are the most vulnerable groups that are in need of medical emergency.

“The first Godavari flood warning will be given at 10 lakh inflow at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage, where present outflow is 4.7 lakh cusecs. We have started evacuation of the vulnerable sections of people, mostly pregnant women, from the 30 island habitations in the Konaseema district”, Konaseema Collector Himanshu Shukla told The Hindu.

A team of revenue and police departments have already been deployed in all the islands to report any need and assistance during the flood as many families would not prefer to be evacuated.

“We have deployed boats to facilitate mobility in the islands and they are being operated to distribute the commodities and safe drinking water”, added Mr. Himanshu. The teams of power and telecommunication networks are on the tasks of attending the repairs.

SDRF

“One State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team has arrived at P.Gannavaram and they will be deployed on basis of need”, added Mr. Himanshu.