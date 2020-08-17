Evacuate low-lying areas: CM

VIJAYAWADA

17 August 2020 00:40 IST

‘Rescue ops must be followed up by the rehabilitation of victims’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday asked the officials to evacuate the residents living in the low-lying areas facing inundation threat owing to the flood situation in the twin Godavari districts.

Reviewing the flood in the Godavari river with the officials, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy insisted that the victims be provided with all basic amenities.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that people living in the flood-hit areas had been shifted to safer destinations and other measures were also being taken keeping in view the torrential rain that were likely to continue for the next few days.

They said that the administrations of the East and West Godavari districts had also been instructed to be on high alert.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted the officials to focus on the impact of flood on the low-lying areas and launch measures on a war footing to prevent any loss of life. “The rescue measures should be effectively followed up by the rehabilitation of victims at the centres equipped with all the required facilities,” he said.

Disaster response force

The Chief Minister also asked the officials to coordinate with the disaster response force in carrying out the rescue and rehabilitation operations and directed them to keep him informed about the situation time to time.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy also enquired about the situation arising out of the torrential rains in Krishna district and reiterated the need for the officials to remain alert round the clock to meet any eventuality.