Evacuate low-lying areas: CM

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday asked the officials to evacuate the residents living in the low-lying areas facing inundation threat owing to the flood situation in the twin Godavari districts.
Reviewing the flood in the Godavari river with the officials, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy insisted that the victims be provided with all basic amenities.
The officials informed the Chief Minister that people living in the flood-hit areas had been shifted to safer destinations and other measures were also being taken keeping in view the torrential rain that were likely to continue for the next few days.
They said that the administrations of the East and West Godavari districts had also been instructed to be on high alert.
Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted the officials to focus on the impact of flood on the low-lying areas and launch measures on a war footing to prevent any loss of life. “The rescue measures should be effectively followed up by the rehabilitation of victims at the centres equipped with all the required facilities,” he said.
Disaster response force
The Chief Minister also asked the officials to coordinate with the disaster response force in carrying out the rescue and rehabilitation operations and directed them to keep him informed about the situation time to time.
Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy also enquired about the situation arising out of the torrential rains in Krishna district and reiterated the need for the officials to remain alert round the clock to meet any eventuality.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath