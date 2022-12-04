Etimoga mudflat in Andhra Pradesh turns ideal ‘winter stopover’ for 34 migrant bird species in Central Asian flyway

December 04, 2022 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - ETIMOGA (KAKINADA)

Etimoga, one of the last surviving mudflats on the eastern coastline of India, becomes a prime ‘winter stopover’ for 34 migrant bird species for feeding in the Central Asian Flyway (CAF). The Godavari estuary falls in the CAF.

Spread over an estimated 500 hectares adjacent to the Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary in Kakinada bay, the Etimoga mudflat has emerged as India’s prime destination for the endangered ‘Great Knot’ (Calidris tenuitostris). This November, a flock of nearly 450 Great Knots that migrated from Russia for feeding has been sighted on the mudflat.

“The Etimoga mudflat is a major ‘winter stopover’ for 34 species of migratory birds on the East Coast. It hosts a significant number of migratory species,” Wildlife Biologist D. Mahesh Babu told The Hindu.

Mr. Mahesh Babu has been documenting the migrant bird species which has been arriving at the Etimoga mudflat for the past few years. He had sighted the ringed Great Knots from Russia and China here. The Etimoga mudflat is a continuation of the Kumbabhishekam mudflat, which has been razed to make way for port-based projects in recent years.

New habitat

“All the migratory bird species recorded at Kumbabhishekam mudflat prior to its disturbance are now visiting the Etimoga mudflat. In the Asian Waterfowl Census-2022 (November), as many as 34 migrant bird species have been recorded in the Etimoga mudflat and 46,546 birds have been sighted,” added Mr. Mahesh Babu.

Most of the migrants being sighted here are ‘Wader species’. Last winter, around 5,000 Lesser sand plovers (Charadrius mongolus) and over a thousand Pacific golden plovers (Pluvialis fulva) that migrated from Siberia were sighted in the Etimoga mudflat. Last winter, a small flock of ‘Near Threatened’ ten Eurasian Curlews (Numenius arquata) have also been recorded here. The species have been listed in India’s Single Species Recovery Plan (2018-23) as its global population is on the decline due to habitat destruction.

The mudflat supports for feeding of 31.4% of migratory birds that have been recorded in the Godavari estuary including Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary in the Bay of Bengal. The Godavari estuary is home to 108 species of birds including migratory birds.

Voices for protection

Recently, ornithologists and wildlife activists submitted their representations to the Andhra Pradesh State Forest Department and Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change to declare the ‘Etimoga Mudflat’ as an extension of the Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary.

“The Etimoga mudflat is one of the last surviving mudflats. The mudflats in the Kakinada bay have been under severe pressure from various projects and maritime trade facilities. The habitat is crucial for India to fulfil its commitments on conservation of various bird species at the international level,” Kakinada-based ornithologist K. Mruthynjaya Rao said.