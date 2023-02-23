Estonian panel mulls manufacturing mobile healthcare units in Sri City

February 23, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A business delegation led by former Defence Minister of Estonia Margus Tsahkna, who is the HoD (exports) of Semetron/MMH Group, accompanied by senior executives of their Indian joint venture partners M/s APEIRON Health Care Group, visited the Sri City on February 23 (Thursday).

The intent of the visit was to gain first-hand knowledge of the industrial park, assess its business potential and explore the possibility of setting up a plant. The company is looking for a suitable site to manufacture mobile healthcare units in India under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, catering to domestic as well as export markets, particularly in Asia, European Union and African countries.

Sri City Founder Managing Director Ravindra Sannareddy briefed the delegation about the features of the mega industrial park and its infrastructure, talent pool and State support. “The favourable business environment here can attract investments from Estonia and other northern European countries,” he said.

The delegation visited the production unit of Vermeiren India Rehab Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Belgium-based Vermeiren group that manufactures rehabilitation equipment such as wheelchairs, hospital beds and allied products.

Semetron/MMH is a member of Estonia’s defence and security industry innovation cluster, which is co-funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the Enterprise Estonia. It supplies rapid deployment mobile modular field hospital units and allied products to the member-states of the NATO.

