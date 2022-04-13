Andhra Pradesh: Establishment of RBKs a historic step, says Governor

The model will be emulated by other States, he says

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Wednesday hailed the establishment of Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs), calling it a historic decision of the State government that would be emulated by other States in the country.

Addressing farmers at the RBK at Vanukuru in Krishna district on Wednesday, Mr. Harichandan said that the RBKs were providing integrated services at the village level, and complimented the officials of agriculture and allied departments for making them successful.

He appealed to the farmers to utilise the services rendered by the RBKs to the full extent and said that he was happy that the farmers have been trained on how to place indents for seeds and fertilizers through digital kiosks.

The mini agri-labs were helping farmers in achieving higher yields, the Governor observed, adding that the farmers were able to adopt the best practices through the RBKs and the Polambadi programme. Banking correspondents from the RBKs were also playing a useful role by saving the time and effort of farmers, he said.

Above all, RBKs were playing an instrumental role in the elimination of the middlemen from the supply chain, he observed.

Earlier, Mr. Harichandan went around stalls that highlighted the services offered by the Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Departments and AP Seeds Development Corporation, and interacted with some farmers.

Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhana Reddy, ZP chairperson Uppala Harika, and MLA Kolusu Parthasarathy were present.