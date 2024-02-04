ADVERTISEMENT

Establishment of cancer hospital sought in Vizianagaram of Andhra Pradesh

February 04, 2024 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Thousands of patients are being forced to go to Visakhapatnam for treatment, says samithi

The Hindu Bureau

Prabhutva Cancer Hospital Sadhana Samithi president Bhisetti Babji participating in a protest for cancer hospital in Vizianagaram on Sunday.

Prabhutva Cancer Hospital Sadhana Samithi president Bhisetti Babji on Sunday asked the State government to take immediate steps for the establishment of cancer hospital in Vizianagaram as thousands of patients were being forced to go to Visakhapatnam for treatment.

On the occasion of World Cancer Day, he staged a protest with the support of various organisations and parties, including Vizianagaram RMPs Association, Cheruvula Parirkashana Samithi, Jana Sena Party and Congress.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that many patients of Srikakulam, Parvatipuram and other remote areas were dying due to the lack of a hospital in their vicinity. Jana Sena Party leaders Vobbina Satyanarayana, Marrapu Suresh, Midatana Ravikumar and others assured to bring the issue to the notice of JSP president Pawan Kalyan. Ambedkarites Association president Pandranki Venkata Ramana, Cheruvula Parirakshana Samithi president Eswara Prasad and others were present.

