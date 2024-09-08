Establishment of A.P. Badminton Academy is in progress, announces Ram Mohan Naidu

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu on Sunday inaugurated the Yonex-Sunrise 78th South Zone Inter-State Badminton Tournament at RMC stadium in Rajamahendravaram city. Organised by the Andhra Pradesh Badminton Association, the three-day tournament features players representing all southern states and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Addressing the gathering of players, Mr. Naidu claimed that the State government was planning to set up a Badminton Academy in Andhra Pradesh under the aegis of renowned badminton player and coach Pullela Gopichand. “The proposal to handover the land to Mr. Gopichand for setting up of the State Badminton Academy is in progress,” he announced.

The Minister appealed to parents to encourage their children to pursue sports as career and utilise the facilities offered by the Centre, which allotted ₹1,000 crore to encourage sports in the rural areas.

